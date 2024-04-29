She Just Discovered That Her Husband Carried On An Affair For Years And Has A 10-Year-Old Son

It’s been a little over three years now that this 60-year-old woman lost her 62-year-old husband, and she believed they had an amazing marriage during their time together.

They were always supportive of one another, never fought, and worked hard to raise their four children.

12 years ago, she began her Master’s degree, and so she spent several nights during the week out of the house. Their kids were adults at that point and had all moved away.

Her husband encouraged her pursuit of higher education, even though it came along with a mountain of homework every weekend. Her husband would spend the weekends out so she could get her work done uninterrupted.

“Now I know why he never resented leaving me to go “visit” friends,” she explained. “He wasn’t visiting friends, he was spending time with his girlfriend.”

“I never had a clue. This is how I found out. Today I finally cleaned out his nightstand. I have cleaned everything else the last 3 1/2 years, his dresser, closet, tool shed, and all his stuff from the garage, but today I started emptying his nightstand.”

“I found so much stuff. Cards and notes from her. A very expensive men’s watch and gold chain necklace I didn’t buy him and never saw him wear either. The notes were all signed, Fred. With a heart around it.”

She had saved her husband’s phone, so she dug that out, charged it up, and went searching through his contacts to find any female names that stuck out.

With nothing interesting, she then went into his messages and poked around. Still uneventful. Then she found someone named Fred in her husband’s contacts, and she learned this was actually a woman named Freda.

