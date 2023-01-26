She Brought Home A Kitten Even Though She Knew Her Roommate’s Elder Cat Did Not Like Other Cats, Yet After Her Roommate’s Cat Started Being Aggressive, She Wanted Her Roommate To Isolate Their Pet In One Room

This 24-year-old woman currently lives with her girlfriend, who is 25. They also have another roommate, who is a 23-year-old woman.

Now, she, her girlfriend, and their roommate all share a two-bedroom apartment and have been living together for about two years now. And up until recently, they had all gotten along just fine.

However, she claims that her roommate currently has an elderly cat that is honestly quite mean. Apparently, the cat does not like her or her girlfriend and will run away whenever they try to pet or pick up the animal. So, she and her girlfriend just try to avoid the feline.

According to her, her roommate also asked if she or her girlfriend had any cats prior to moving in– because apparently, her roommate’s cat “does not like other cats.”

She and her girlfriend did not have any other pets at the time, though, so it worked out.

“We did tell her that we might want one someday,” she noted.

But her roommate was seemingly fine with that and just said they would all have to revisit the issue if it ever came up.

Well, just recently, she and her girlfriend have now “gotten to a place” where they finally want to get a pet of their own. And after they saw a kitten at a local shelter, they just fell in love with the male cat.

She also reached out to her landlord and got the stamp of approval to bring the cat– whose name is Banana Pudding– home this week.

