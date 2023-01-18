Women Who Work In Science Get Less Recognition Than They Deserve, And She Set Out To Change That Through Writing More Than 1,700 Bios On Wikipedia

Women who work in science get less recognition than they deserve. Thankfully, one physicist has spent hours researching and making sure women who have made significant discoveries in the science world can be learned about all over the world.

Born in London, England, Dr. Jess Wade is a physicist and research fellow at Imperial College. Aside from the fascinating work she’s been doing at Imperial, conducting research around optoelectronic devices, Jess has also been working on another very important project – creating Wikipedia biographies for female scientists.

Jess grew up with her parents, who both worked as doctors, and attended an all-girls school as a child.

When she went to Imperial College as an undergraduate student, she worked extremely hard while studying physics.

However, as she moved on to become a Ph.D. student, she noticed a lack of women in her program and that, as a female student, it was easy to feel isolated.

That’s when she decided to dedicate some of her time to outreach to young girls and encourage them to start studying science.

She even gave some talks at a few schools! Jess has expressed frustration at how some of these campaigns have been run.

“There’s so much energy, enthusiasm, and money going into all these initiatives to get girls into science,” she told The Guardian. “Absolutely none of them is evidence-based, and none of them work. It’s so unscientific; that’s what really surprises me.”

After continuing her outreach work, Jess noticed that one of the best ways to get people to learn about scientists was by uploading information to Wikipedia.

