You Can Make These Mini Cinnamon Rolls In Your Air Fryer

For a fun way to spend time with the family on a weekend morning, make these mini air fryer cinnamon rolls together and enjoy a yummy breakfast treat. There’s no need to fire up the oven when the air fryer can do the job just as well. And all without making the whole house feel scorching hot.

You can make them right at home in less than an hour, and they’ll be just as fresh, warm, and soft as any bakery-made ones. These cinnamon rolls are easily made with puff pastry dough, which creates a light, pillowy texture that makes it feel like you’re biting into a cloud.

TikTok user Claudia Leo (@claudialeo_) has a recipe for mini air fryer cinnamon rolls that you’ll keep coming back to every weekend. So don’t miss out on this filling breakfast idea; check out the recipe right now!

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 tablespoons of butter

-1 tablespoon of brown sugar

-1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

-2 teaspoons of cinnamon

-1/2 teaspoon of white sugar

-A roll of puff pastry dough

