After His Brother’s Bride Tried To Get Him To Leave His Wife With The Babysitter Their Hired To Watch The Kids At The Wedding, He Dropped Out Of Being The Best Man

This 36-year-old man has a little brother who is 6 years younger than he is. Last weekend, his brother tied the knot, and although he was invited to be his brother’s best man, he dropped out just a few days before the wedding.

Now, his brother and his brother’s bride wanted to make sure no children under 12 attended their wedding, which he understood because it can be tough for children of a certain age to sit through a wedding.

Many of the people that his brother and his brother’s bride invited to the wedding are parents of young children, so the couple picked out a venue close to where their wedding would be to serve as a childcare center.

They hired a babysitter, and that way, their guests could drop their children off to be supervised while they attended the wedding.

“My wife has some injuries that make her slow to respond/understand what others are saying, and she needs help sometimes with her food; I’ll cut it up into small pieces,” he explained.

“This doesn’t mean she’s nothing, and she’s a smart, capable woman.”

So, fast forward to his brother’s rehearsal dinner; his brother’s bride asked to speak to him in private.

His brother’s bride then continued to say that they had a second venue for childcare and then wanted to know if his wife liked any specific food so they could make sure it was at the childcare venue for his wife.

He was so puzzled by what his brother’s bride was talking about, as he had already submitted the wedding meal options for himself and for his wife.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.