Are You Being Love Bombed By Your Partner? Here Are 15 Warning Signs To Watch Out For

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

A new relationship can be exhilarating and full of passion. However, you want to proceed with caution to avoid falling victim to love bombing – a favored tactic of narcissists.

What is love bombing?

Love bombing is a form of emotional manipulation favored by narcissists. People use love bombing to gain power over you by showering you with affection and attention to lull you into a false sense of security. Love bombing is not exclusive to narcissists, but people heavily favor it with narcissistic tendencies and people with insecure attachment styles.

Love bombing can take on many forms. Some examples of love bombing include:

-Constantly complimenting you

-Grand gestures of romance

-Grand professions of love

-Frequent expensive gifts

