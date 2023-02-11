Here Are 10 Tips To Help You Make An Absolutely Perfect Profile On Any Dating Site

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Want to know what an interview and a dating profile have in common? They both require you to talk about yourself.

Similar to talking about yourself in an interview, it can be daunting to know what to say in your dating profile to stand out and be seen as a top prospect. Likewise, it’s challenging to figure out how to talk about yourself in a way that will appeal to the person reading your profile.

You don’t want to sound arrogant, selfish, or desperate.

While online dating had a slow start, it has taken off in recent years. So whether you’re hunting for “the one” on a dating site or an app, here are 10 tips for making your dating profile perfect.

Tip #1: Choose your pictures wisely.

This isn’t just your profile picture. I’m talking about all the images on your profile. They say never judge a book by its cover, but with dating sites, you are constantly making judgment calls based on their cover (profile pic).

You want your picture or pictures to sell who you are. Ideally, you can have more than one photo on there. If you can have only one shot, try to make sure:

-The picture shows your whole face

