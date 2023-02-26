If You’re Looking For A Fun Way To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Your Toddler, Try Making Them This Sensory Bin

St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday, no matter how young or old you are. It’s a day filled with shamrocks, leprechauns, pots of gold, and green galore.

March is closing in on us, so it’s a good time to begin assembling some St. Patrick’s Day activities for the little ones.

St. Patty’s is a holiday that emphasizes drinking, and since toddlers obviously can’t consume alcohol, we’ve got a kid-friendly project here so they can partake in the festivities as well!

This St. Patrick’s themed sensory bin for toddlers is brought to you here today by TikToker @mommyteacherandme. It’s perfect for learning and playing at the same time.

We know that on the outside, a sensory bin looks like a giant box full of messiness that will only encourage a child to create more disorder.

But sensory bins actually have a lot of benefits for children. Sensory bins are a hands-on activity that promotes fine motor skills, calms children down, and allows them the opportunity to engage with their five senses: touch, hearing, sight, smell, and taste.

So to get started on making a sensory bin, you will need, first and foremost, a bin. Grab a plastic bin to make for easier clean-up. Next, fill it with St. Patrick’s Day materials.

Throw in some shamrock decorations of different shapes and textures. They can be glittery, made out of felt/foam, or cut from paper.

Also, add plastic gold coins and neatly arrange mini black pots. You can even include green beaded necklaces and gold strips of ribbon in different lengths.

