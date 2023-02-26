She Loves Her Dad, But His New Wife Is Unbearable, So She Told Her Dad She Can’t Spend Time With Him If His Wife Will Be There Too, And He Didn’t Take That Well

Watching your parents get divorced is one of the most stressful things a person can go through. It’s especially tough if infidelity was involved, and the parent who cheated stays with the person they were seeing in secret.

One woman is struggling to fix her relationship with her father after her parent’s divorce but cannot stand his new wife.

She is 38-years-old, and her parents divorced 14 years ago. They broke up when it was discovered that her father had been cheating on her mother with his current wife, Brenda, for 5 years.

“Not only this, but he was absolutely horrible to my mom in the process…,” she said. “I was angry with him and went no contact with him for 4 years after.”

Then, her grandfather on her dad’s side passed away. Before he did, he told her she should make amends with her dad.

So she agreed to try, but there’s still a lot of tension there. To make matters worse, she has found it nearly impossible to get along with Brenda, no matter how hard she tries.

“She’s a very gossipy person who talks trash about so many people, and I’m more interested in world events and science and psychology,” she explained.

At first, she tried seeing her dad and, subsequently, Brenda once a month. But now she lives further away and can only see them once or twice a year.

On one of her visits, Brenda really crossed the line and said something that shattered any hopes of them ever getting along.

