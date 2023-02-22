Senators Introduced A Bipartisan Resolution To Recognize National Girls & Women In Sports Day, Calling It “A Chance To Recommit To Leveling The Playing Field”

On February 1, a bipartisan resolution was introduced recognizing National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

This move was backed by California Senator Dianne Feinstein, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

The resolution voiced support for the observation of National Girls & Women in Sports Day on February 1, 2023. Within the document, the senators detailed how NGWSD began in 1987 to acknowledge the success and progress of women and girls in sports.

“From soccer fields to hockey rinks to basketball courts, American women and girls have excelled at every level of sports since the passage of Title IX. National Girls & Women In Sports Day is a chance to celebrate those accomplishments and encourage more young girls to get out and play,” Senator Feinstein said.

“It is also a chance to recommit to leveling the playing field, ensuring that women’s and men’s sports are treated equally.”

So, this year marks the 37th anniversary of NGWSD– with the resolution raising awareness about a plethora of issues within the female sports world.

Inside, the senators illuminated numerous shortcomings that women and girls still face. For instance, despite the participation of high school girls in sports increasing sixfold since Title IX was enacted, teen girls are still given fewer athletic participation opportunities than high school boys.

Other issues broached by the resolution included the still-low numbers of female collegiate athletes, the lack of diversity among female collegiate athletes, and the decline of female coaches.

“In 1971, women coached 90 percent of collegiate women’s teams, but as of 2023, women coach only 41 percent of all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s teams, and BIPOC women represent only 7 percent of head coaches,” the document stated.

