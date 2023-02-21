She Doesn’t Want Her Brother To Bring His New Girlfriend To Her Wedding Because She Used To Bully The Girl In High School

This woman openly admits that she was not a very good person when she was in high school. Apparently, she and her friends were a part of their own “little clique.” And together, they were not very nice to some other classmates.

After graduating high school, though, she and her friends went their own separate ways. She attempted to go to college but realized that higher education just was not for her.

So, she ultimately landed a job at a car dealership and worked her way up to selling the vehicles.

“I’m pretty good at it, so I make a good living,” she said.

Her younger brother, on the other hand, reportedly excelled when he went to college. And she believes that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Upon graduation, her brother started working in the city. At the same time, he also joined a club for recent graduates of his university.

And while attending a club meeting one day, her brother ultimately ran into a girl who she used to bully in high school.

On top of that, even though her brother is a few years younger than the girl, the pair actually hit it off and eventually started dating.

Now, she does not think that the girl recognized her brother was, well, her brother. He, too, had no idea about the bullying– and simply liked how he and the girl grew up in the same hometown.

