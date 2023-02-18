She Has A Genius Idea For How To Use Pool Noodles To Make Bathtime More Fun For Your Toddler

Some kids absolutely hate taking baths. Bathing could be something they have always had an aversion to, or they might just like to put up a fuss before finally stepping into the tub.

Regardless, it makes getting kids clean a tiresome task for parents.

However, your toddler may be more willing to give bathtime a go if you turn it into a game.

Bathtime often interrupts playtime, and the last thing a kid wants is to put down the toys for something as dull as scrubbing your feet with soap.

So what if you tried making bathtime an extension of the fun instead of the reason the fun has to end?

A TikTok user and mom named Alyssa (@alyssapennny) has a genius pool noodle hack that’ll make your toddler actually look forward to bathtime.

They’ll never want to get out of the tub after this! Her video with the pool noodle idea has garnered over 14 million views.

This pool noodle hack will keep your child engaged while washing off the day’s dirt. It gives kids a chance to explore water, colors, and patterns.

Alyssa’s daughter loves stacking the pool noodle pieces. Pool noodles are also super affordable. So the next time you’re at your local dollar store, make sure to pick some up!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.