She Refused To Drive Her Roommate’s Boyfriend To Pick Up His Laptop From Work Because She Had A Paper Due, So He Missed An Assignment Deadline, And Now She Is Being Blamed

This young woman is a 20-year-old college student who currently lives with four roommates in an off-campus house.

Well, one of her “roommates” is not technically a roommate on her lease. Instead, the guy– named Kevin– is just her roommate’s boyfriend who stays with them.

“And I am not happy about this, but it is what it is,” she said.

Just last week, though, she and Kevin got into a big argument that sparked some major drama in her house.

It all began one night when she had a paper due by 11:59 p.m. Apparently, she was not able to get started on the essay until very late, so she was fighting against the clock to finish her work.

Then, at just past 7:00 p.m. that evening, Kevin reportedly went into her room and asked if she would drive him to his job– which was between 20 and 25 minutes away. Apparently, he had forgotten his laptop at work and needed to take a quiz before midnight.

Given that she was already in the middle of her own assignment, though, she was forced to tell Kevin no.

Her roommate’s boyfriend then decided to ask if he could just use her car. And to that, she also said no.

He did not understand why, though, and asked her what the problem was. So, she explained how the car belonged to her parents, and they did not want anyone else driving it except for her.

