In 1999, This 20-Year-Old Vanished Following A Disagreement With Her Boyfriend: Then, Years Later, It Came To Light That A Columbia University Graduate Student Had Stolen Her Identity

In 1999, Brooke Leigh Henson lived with her parents in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. The 20-year-old did not finish high school and instead dropped out in the tenth grade. But, she was known as a fun-loving young woman who loved being outdoors and going on hikes.

After Brooke’s parents left for a concert on the evening of July 3, 1999, though, her life took a tragic turn.

That night, while home alone, Brooke decided to host a party with numerous friends as well as her boyfriend, whom everyone called “Shaun.” But, at some point during that evening, Brooke and Shaun reportedly got into a disagreement.

So, by the time the 20-year-old’s parents arrived home at 2:00 a.m., they found their daughter sitting outside on the porch. Then, while talking, Brooke told her parents about the fight and claimed that she planned to walk to a convenience store known as Willis’s to buy cigarettes. The store was located on the corner of Poinsett Highway and Hawkins Road.

Before she could leave, however, Brooke reportedly got into another verbal disagreement with Shaun. In turn, she did not depart for the convenience store until 2:30 a.m. and was last seen walking down Henderson Drive.

The 20-year-old also left behind a note before leaving home. It was for her boyfriend and read, “Follow me if you care.”

Tragically, though, Brooke never arrived back home that evening, and she was never heard from or seen again.

She and Shaun reportedly had a very turbulent relationship, and when Brooke went missing, her boyfriend and his friends would not cooperate with the investigation.

Shaun also had a lengthy criminal record, primarily consisting of assaults and drug-related offenses. So, authorities do consider him a person of interest in Brooke’s case, although he has never been named a suspect.

