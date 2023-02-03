This College Girl Called Out One Of The Girls In The Dining Hall For Wasting Food, But Now Her Friend Thinks She Should Apologize

Every time this 21-year-old girl eats in the dining hall of her college, she ends up sitting with her same group of friends.

One girl who also sits with them is someone she wouldn’t call a friend, but this is a girl she has spoken to on a couple of occasions.

This girl is on the silent side, but she appears to be pretty ordinary to her when she does end up chatting with the rest of them.

She has ended up sitting on the opposite side of the table from this girl a number of times, which means she began picking up on her bizarre eating habits.

She routinely witnesses this girl eat about half of the food on her plate, or less, which she finds strange because the food their college serves is buffet style, so you can pick if you want a larger or smaller portion.

Another thing she has picked realized is that this girl will stop eating at some point and push the rest of the food around her plate with a fork, playing with it.

“I didn’t say anything for a while, but a few weeks ago, I had to ask her why she always only ate half her food,” she explained.

“She seemed embarrassed but answered she thought she was more hungry and laughed it off. I then asked her why she made this mistake every time we ate and that she must have learned by now. She didn’t really answer (I don’t actually remember, but it wasn’t actually an explanation) and left pretty quickly.”

“She doesn’t really show up that much anymore, but when she does, she still eats like this, and I couldn’t hold it in anymore. I asked her once again and also asked her if her parents never told her not to play with her food.”

