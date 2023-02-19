This Comedian Is Calling Out Rich People On All The Furniture They Need To Stop Buying

If you spend your time on the parts of the internet that include video tours of celebrities’ immaculate homes, you’ve probably spotted many interesting pieces of furniture. And you might have noticed the exact same sofa or table sitting in multiple homes.

Comedian and TikToker Dan Mahboubian Rosen (@cannibalmilkshake) is begging rich people to switch it up and develop more unique tastes.

He’s absolutely tired of seeing the same pieces everywhere. So here are all the furniture items he says celebrities need to stop buying.

First up is the Togo Sofa by Ligne Roset, which he compared to a Shar Pei dog. The sofa has been a living room staple since the 1970s.

Second is the Pierre Jeanneret chair. The chair may be classic and modern, but it certainly doesn’t look comfortable to sit on, which defeats the entire purpose of a chair.

“Just find a different chair to indicate to people that you’re cultured and you have taste. I just can’t see another home office with this chair. I’m done with it,” he stated.

Next is the Bellini Sofa. The internet has deemed the iconic couch a “blob sofa” because of its bulbous appearance.

However, Dan claims that every Architectural Digest tour includes this sofa and laments the lack of variety.

Number four on the list is the Hermes throw blanket. The handmade cashmere and merino wool blanket comes in five different patterns.

