This Pediatrician Is Discussing Her Top 4 Tips For Treating Diaper Rash At Home

The dreaded diaper rash is something that all parents will see their baby go through at some point. It’s super common and can be caused by various factors.

For example, chafing, diaper changing frequency, or simply just sensitive skin can lead to diaper rash.

Fortunately, diaper rashes can be cleared up quickly at home without needing to go to the doctor’s office.

A pediatrician on TikTok who goes by the handle @thepedipals is discussing how you can alleviate your baby’s burning bum with these four simple tips and prevent diaper rash from happening again in the future.

Number one, let your child’s skin air out as often as possible. Put your baby on a towel for twenty minutes at a time.

If you have a toddler, give them some air time by having them play in an area with cool tiled flooring.

Going without a diaper on for short periods of time allows their skin to breathe and will help clear the rash up faster.

Next, ditch the baby wipes and use warm water instead. Wipes are convenient to use on the go, but if you’re at home, clean your baby’s bottom in the sink under the running faucet. Use your hand to cleanse the delicate skin, along with some mild baby soap.

Wipes–even the ones labeled sensitive–contain ingredients that can further irritate the rash. Plus, rubbing on the skin may make the rash worse.

