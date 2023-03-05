5 Ways You Can Implement Gentle Parenting In Everyday Life

Raising kids is like an ongoing learning experience. Just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, they throw you for a loop. And again, you’re back to the old trial and error method.

What parent hasn’t switched up their tactics or lost their temper when faced with behavioral challenges? In an effort to do what’s best for their kids, some parents have turned to gentle parenting.

Gentle parenting is all about emotional regulation, communication, and showing compassion and understanding to your child. You’re presenting your child with choices, not coercion. Those all sound like positive things, so how difficult could it really be?

However, using gentle parenting techniques can be harder than it seems. When your kids aren’t listening, it takes everything in you to keep your cool. But sometimes, the dam bursts, and yelling occurs.

If you want to learn how to curb your reaction to a frustrating moment, here are five examples of everyday scenarios in which you can practice gentle parenting.

Ending Screen Time for the Day

No one likes to be interrupted while watching a movie or their favorite show. And the same goes for your child. It’s upsetting for them to have their tablet suddenly taken away amid a YouTube video, and they will react accordingly.

Before screen time even begins, establish the amount of time your child gets and what the next activity will be when screen time is done for the day.

Alert your child to how many minutes they have left, giving them time to complete one last game or finish off a video. You can even set a timer. This way, the transition is not as abrupt.

