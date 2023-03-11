She Explained To Her Boyfriend That He’s No Longer Going To Be The First Person She Calls In Case Of An Emergency Since He Has Let Her Down So Many Times, But Then They Got Into A Fight And Broke Up Over This

Who is the first person you would call if you were ever in an emergency? I could name my go-to emergency contact in an instant, and it has stayed the same for years.

One woman and her toxic boyfriend argued after she told him he wasn’t the first person she’d call in an emergency. It got so bad that they broke up afterward.

She’s a 28-year-old mom and has been living with her boyfriend for two years. She certainly had valid reasons when she told him he was no longer her #1 emergency contact.

Back when he was the first person she’d call, he would prioritize his job over her health. For instance, a while ago, she found out she needed surgery on her knee and asked him if he could take her to the doctor and pick her up when it was all finished. He told her that work was “more important,” so he stayed at his job.

Although that sounds more understandable, given how strict certain employers can be, his unreliability only worsened.

One time, she went into anaphylactic shock. When she called him for help, he once again told her that he couldn’t leave work. Her boss and coworkers were the ones who picked her up and took her to the hospital.

Another time she had a strange car emergency while driving with her daughter, and when she called him for help, he told her he didn’t know what she expected him to do and hung up on her. Once again, it was her boss who showed up to help her.

It’s a shame how her boss has been there for her in times of need more than her boyfriend has.

On the other hand, she has been doing her best to be a supportive girlfriend and reliable emergency contact.

