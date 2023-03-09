9 YouTube Channels Kids Love That Also Are Highly Educational

YouTube boasts over two million users who watch one billion hours of videos every day. But have you ever wondered how many of those viewers are children?

According to the Pew Research Center, 80 percent of parents with a child age eleven or younger reported that their child watches YouTube videos.

You can go to YouTube for almost anything–tutorials, product reviews, comedy, celebrity gossip, and more. So not only does the platform serve as a form of entertainment, but it can also be used for the purpose of education.

However, with all that’s online these days, it can be difficult for parents to filter out which channels are the most appropriate and engaging for an audience of children.

So we’re helping you narrow down the vast world of the internet with these 9 educational, kid-friendly YouTube channels.

Each channel contains creative, high-quality, and diverse content your child will love and learn from.

PBS Kids

The first on the list is PBS Kids, which is by far my favorite. It was essentially all I watched when I was growing up.

With over 1.7 million subscribers, the PBS Kids YouTube channel features clips and full episodes of the public broadcasting service’s most popular shows, such as Arthur, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Curious George.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.