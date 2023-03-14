Edible Berries Make A Great Addition To Your Garden, And Here Are A Couple Of Our Favorite Ones

We all love a good vegetable garden, but wouldn’t it be a welcome change to see some berries in your harvest?

Berries make a beautiful statement in your garden while also providing an additional source of nutrition. They’re rich in vitamins and antioxidants that you can’t get from just veggies.

Several kinds of berries also attract pollinators, so by planting them, you’ll be doing your part in saving the environment!

Consider introducing color and beauty into your yard–and sweetness and nutrients into your meals–by adding some edible berry bushes. Here’s a short list of delicious berry plants that you can choose from.

Blueberries

Blueberries are an obvious choice. They’re excellent in muffins, smoothies, pancakes, and pies. You can create so many foods with them. Blueberry bushes enjoy well-drained soil free from weeds.

Plant them away from trees so they can receive enough sunlight. The best time to plant them is in autumn. Your bush won’t produce much fruit in the first year; it takes about five years for the growth to become abundant. But it’s worth the wait!

Strawberries

These plump, juicy red berries are another crowd-favorite. Everyone loves eating them, but most have never considered growing them. Luckily, they grow easily in almost all types of climates and soils across the United States.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.