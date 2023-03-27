He Recently Found Out That He Has A Son He Never Knew About, And Now That His Son Has Come To Live With Him, His Wife Has Been Going Around Town Lying About Who His Son Is Because She’s Afraid Of What People Will Think

This 37-year-old man has a 36-year-old wife, and together, they have 2 kids who are pretty little still.

Now, before he was married, he lived in France for a bit while attending college, and he even had a girlfriend over there, but they broke up before he moved home to America.

Well, his old girlfriend learned that she was pregnant not long after they broke up, and although she attempted to contact him, she never was able to reach him.

His old girlfriend gave birth to a little boy, and as the years wore on, his old girlfriend attempted to find him again, this time with success.

So, in 2021 he found out about his son, which certainly came as a surprise to him. He then decided to travel to France a couple of times to meet his son, and then he thought it would be best for his son to move to America for better education opportunities.

His son is currently 15-years-old and just moved to America a month ago to live with him, his wife, and his other children.

His son is enrolled in one of the best private schools, and he’s hopeful that this will give his son the benefit of getting into a top college here in America as well after he graduates.

It certainly has been an adjustment for him and the rest of his family to have his son living here, but everything’s running more smoothly as the days go by.

“If I had to explain the community I live in, I would say status really matters to a lot of the people here, including my wife,” he said.

