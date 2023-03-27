She’s Sharing The Story Of How She Spilled The Poo-Pourri Spray She Keeps In Her Handbag All Over Her Date

One woman received a literal sign from the universe that the guy she was seeing was a crappy person. It couldn’t have been more obvious!

TikToker Cristina (@cristinaion_) is sharing the story of how she spilled her Poo-Pourri all over her date. And she can safely say that the experience was among one of the top two most humbling moments of her life.

So at the end of their second date, Cristina was preparing to leave the restaurant. She dug through her purse for her car keys so she could have them ready in her hand when they went out to the parking lot. However, the keys seemed to be lost in the black hole that is a woman’s purse.

After several long minutes of digging, she began emptying the contents of her bag one by one. She took out her perfume, wallet, and deodorant–all the items that were taking up the most space.

The only thing left occupying a significant amount of space was Cristina’s bottle of Poo-Pourri. But since her date was right next to her, she was reluctant to pull it out.

She tried to discreetly place the bottle facedown on the bar so he wouldn’t notice it. But, of course, he picked up the bottle to see what it was.

And as he did so, Poo-Pourri sprayed out all over him and the bar. In that moment, Cristina was mortified and ready to give up on her search for the car keys altogether.

“At this point, I’m like, I don’t even need my car keys. I don’t even need my car. I know I drove thirty minutes just to get here, but I’d rather walk three hours back than stand here any longer,” said Cristina.

Finally, she shoved everything back into her bag, and they headed to the parking lot. As they left the restaurant, she suddenly remembered that her car keys were in her jacket pocket. So she basically went through that whole ordeal for nothing.

