Her Best Friend’s Dream Wedding Dress Is Out Of Her Budget, So Her Best Friend Asked If She Could Give Her $1,000 As An Early Wedding Gift To Help Pay For The Dress

This 29-year-old woman has a 27-year-old best friend who is going to be getting married in just a couple of months.

Not that long ago, her best friend approached her to say that she finally found the wedding dress of her dreams, but there’s one catch: it’s really out of her best friend’s budget.

Her best friend had a certain price in mind for what she would be able to spend on her wedding dress, and the one she found is $5,000, which is definitely not something she can afford.

“She’s asked me if I would be willing to contribute $1,000 towards the dress as an early wedding gift since I’m her maid of honor and we’ve been friends for over a decade,” she explained.

“While I’m happy to support my friend on her wedding day, I just can’t justify spending that much money on a dress that she’ll only wear once.”

“I’ve already spent a lot of money on the bachelorette party, bridal shower, and other wedding-related expenses, and I’m not sure I can afford to add another $1,000 to the tab.”

Her best friend has been acting like a bridezilla at times throughout the wedding planning process, and her best friend is also completely obsessed with getting to experience a “perfect wedding.”

She’s concerned that if she does not give her best friend money for her wedding dress, it will make her best friend angry and kind of ruin their relationship in the process.

She’s really in a bind, though, because if she does give her best friend money, it’s going to put her in a bad place financially.

