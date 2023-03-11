Her Friend Hosted A Dinner Party But Didn’t Tell Any Of The Guests They Were Expected To Pay Until Afterward, So She Didn’t Want To, And It Started A Big Argument

A few weeks ago, this young woman in her thirties was invited to a dinner party at her friend’s house. So, before she showed up for the gathering– which took place a few nights ago– she asked if she should bring any food with her.

Her friend told her that wasn’t necessary, though, and claimed it was not going to be a potluck. Instead, her friend actually planned to make dinner for everyone.

So, she recalled how, come the night of the dinner party, everything started out great. There were seven people in total in attendance, and the food was reportedly good.

Her friend served some salad and chicken skewers as an appetizer and smoked gouda mashed potatoes with short ribs for the main course. Then, for dessert, her friend got a treat from the bakery.

So, during the meal, she and her friends apparently started laughing and called her other friend– the one who hosted the dinner– a chef because her friend had cooked a nice big dinner for everyone.

“And we all said how much we appreciate it because it is hard to get everyone together at the same time,” she added.

Once the dinner ended, she and her friends also helped clean up and wash the dishes before they all sat down to drink some wine.

Eventually, though, it started to get pretty late. So, some of the guests began heading out, and as everyone went to leave, her friend who hosted told everyone not to forget to Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle her money.

Now, after her friend said that, a few of the guests– including her– were confused.

