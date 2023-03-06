Her Friend Is Getting Married And Isn’t Happy That She Wants To Only Have Her Hair Stylist Do Her Hair For The Wedding

Having good hair is a big deal for a lot of people. For some, all they need is an inexpensive trim every once in a while, and for others, they’re in constant communication with a hairstylist they really trust.

One woman is having trouble with her friend after she asked if she could go to her personal hairdresser for the wedding instead of the one she hired.

Although she has naturally light hair, she’s been dyeing it a specific blonde color for years.

“The same guy, Sammy did it for me every time,” she explained. “He was only 5 or 6 years older than me, so we basically grew up together. He helped me create my style and color and is the only person I feel comfortable to do my hair.”

She and Sammy have built a very strong relationship over the years, and she knows that he will undoubtedly give her the results she wants every time he does her hair.

She was recently asked to be a bridesmaid at her friend’s wedding. The bride has asked her mother, a hairstylist and salon owner, to do everyone’s hair for the big day.

Her mom offered haircuts and dye jobs and wants to do touch-ups on anyone with dyed hair, including her.

“I have met the mother of the bride, but we don’t know each other well, and certainly, I don’t know her work style,” she said.

Then, the bride’s mother became a little too insistent on bleaching her hair to get to a certain level of blonde.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.