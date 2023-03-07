Here Are A Few Tips For You If You’re Planning On Planting Carrots In Your Garden This Year

How cool would it be to grow carrots in your garden? Homegrown carrots are crunchier and fresher and come in more shapes and colors than you’re used to seeing in grocery stores.

They’re not always bright orange and perfectly conical. Some varieties are white, yellow, and even purple!

Carrots are a classic root vegetable, but they have a reputation for being tricky to grow. So a content creator who goes by the handle @hopfarm is showing TikTok users some tips on how to plant carrots.

So if you’ve been experiencing some carrot challenges and want to learn more about growing carrots successfully, you need to keep reading.

First, you can begin planting your carrot seeds when the soil temperature gets above fifty degrees. They grow well in cooler weather, so early spring is the best time to get started.

One of the most common problems people run into is planting the seeds too close together. Carrot seeds are tiny, so it’s easy to make this mistake.

Another error people commit is that they don’t keep the seeds wet enough for long enough, which causes the seeds to germinate improperly or not at all.

Carrot seeds take about 14 to 21 days to germinate. So if they haven’t sprouted somewhere during that span of time, you might’ve made one or both of these mistakes. But not to worry, @hopfarm has ways to remedy these issues.

To avoid planting the seeds too close together, mix them in a jar with some creek sand. You definitely want the ratio of sand to be more than the number of seeds.

