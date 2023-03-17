How To Build A Leprechaun Trap With Your Kids

Get your little ones excited about St. Patrick’s Day with leprechaun traps, and aim to make it a tradition in your household.

Surely, you won’t have much trouble with that, seeing that this activity is similar to Elf on the Shelf at Christmastime. And what kid doesn’t love Elf on the Shelf?

The best part is that leprechaun traps are way less work for the parents. Instead of moving an elf to a new location every night, all you have to do is set up a trap and let the snare do its thing.

With a few simple craft materials, you can have your kids help you set up a leprechaun trap in no time!

And if luck is on your side, maybe you’ll actually end up snagging one of these mischievous green-clothed creatures.

According to Irish legend, those who manage to capture a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day are entitled to some treasure in exchange for the leprechaun’s freedom.

It is also said that leprechauns can grant their captor three wishes. So if you play your cards right, you’ll be made very rich and have an infinite supply of money for the rest of your days! No wonder kids are so keen on catching one.

TikToker Deb (@myfourwonders) is showing parents how to DIY a leprechaun trap. So hurry! There’s still time to get started on your trap and have some St. Patrick’s Day fun.

All you need to do is cut strips of card stock and glue them into the shape of a rainbow.

With that being said, here are the materials you should have on hand: glittery gold card stock, hot glue, various colors of card stock, and shiny metallic paper confetti.

