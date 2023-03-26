In 2015, This Young Woman Vanished After Publishing A Post On Facebook Seeking A “Texting Buddy” And Her Abandoned Car Was Later Found With The Keys Still In The Ignition

In 2015, Larissa Marie Sam was 22-years-old and living in Greenwood, Indiana. She was known as a positive and easygoing young woman who was a great mother to her 4-year-old son.

At the time, Larissa worked at a local club but had dreams of leaving her job to audition for American Idol. In fact, just two days after her disappearance, she was set to try out for the hit show.

But then, on June 21, 2015, tragedy struck. Early that morning, Larissa left her job at the club at approximately 1:30 a.m. Then, she traveled to her uncle’s house to visit him and have a few drinks.

About an hour into the hang-out, at 2:30 a.m., Larissa then posted on her personal Facebook page.

“I wanna text someone. Texting buddy?” she wrote, followed by her cell phone number.

According to Larissa’s uncle, Rusty, she did not leave his home until around 4:30 a.m.– after he had already fallen asleep. The 22-year-old was never seen again.

Later that same morning, Larissa failed to show up at her grandmother’s house to pick up her son. And afterward, her family grew concerned and contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to file a missing person report.

Just a few hours after Larissa was reported missing, though, her car was found parked at an abandoned house in an Indianapolis neighborhood known as Mars Hills.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities realized the keys had been left in the ignition. Additionally, her wallet, cash, credit cards, and cell phone were found inside the car, and Larissa’s cell phone was missing the SIM card.

