She Found Out That Her Mom Trafficked Her Missing Sister

Ever since her sister Danielle Bell’s disappearance, TikToker Bonnie (@missingchilddaniellebell) has been tirelessly advocating for her and hoping to find answers.

Danielle has been missing from Cantonment, Florida, since September 28, 2001. At the time, she was just 14 years old.

It wasn’t until 2019 that Bonnie figured out her mom actually trafficked Danielle to two men who likely killed her. Back in 2001, prior to her disappearance, Danielle was living with their grandmother, their mother, and their mother’s then-boyfriend, John Bass.

Danielle would often leave the house on Friday night and would not return until Sunday. On October 1, Bonnie found out that her sister had gone missing on Friday, September 28. Her mother waited until Sunday night to call the police.

About two weeks before her sister went missing, Bonnie took her to Pensacola Beach to get her pictures taken. Those were the pictures they used for her flyers.

On the way back home from the beach, Danielle asked Bonnie if they could stop at a payphone so she could call her friends to pick her up.

Bonnie said no and dropped her off at home. When they arrived, she heard her sister ask her mom if someone named Alfredo could come over at 8:30 on a Sunday night.

About 30 minutes later, three men in their 20s walked into the house, and that was when Bonnie learned who Alfredo Sanchez was.

Bonnie asked her mother why her 14-year-old sister was hanging out with older guys. Her mother told her that Alfredo was a good guy, and Danielle babysat his kid.

Then, Danielle asked their mom if they could go for a ride. Their mom said yes, but Bonnie got into an argument with them about Danielle going off alone with three men.

On October 1, after Bonnie and her family spent the day searching for Danielle, her mother informed her that Danielle had told her about how Alfredo was giving her drugs and alcohol.

They were sleeping together, and she thought she might be pregnant. But Alfredo threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The night Danielle went missing, she was last seen at a park party with Alfredo’s younger brother, and later at the home of Robert Bassett, Alfredo’s lifelong best friend.

Bonnie’s mother was an addict, and as the years progressed, she tried to get sober a few times. But in 2019, all of that changed. In July 2019, she showed up at Bonnie’s house in the middle of the night and stayed for a day and a half.

About two months later, Bonnie started getting phone calls about her mom. Her drug use had escalated to the point where she was trying to rob people.

From one of those phone calls, Bonnie learned that her mother was sleeping with men for money and liked to frequent the Queen Mary Inn, which was right around the corner from Bonnie’s house.

She drove over there and sat in the parking lot to wait for her mother. Soon, her mother appeared, but she was high and didn’t notice Bonnie.

Back in 2011 or 2012, Bonnie read some case files that described how the police interrogated people living in the neighborhoods where her mother and Alfredo frequented. Several people stated that her mother had been using Danielle to get drugs.

Bonnie finally got solid evidence of this in 2019 and presented the information to a trusted authority figure. Since then, Bonnie has spoken with multiple people who had witnessed drug deals between her mother and Alfredo Sanchez. She believes that her mother was trafficking Danielle in exchange for drugs.

In the days after Danielle vanished, Alfredo refused to speak to the police and claimed he didn’t even know her. Eventually, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting Danielle and another underage girl.

If you have any information about Danielle’s disappearance, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

