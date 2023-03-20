She Didn’t Cook Her Friend The Same Breakfast She Was Eating Because It Was Expensive, And Her Friend Accused Her Of Being Greedy

This 19-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend currently live together and try to save money wherever possible. But they both have specific things they’re willing to spend a little extra cash on.

For her, it’s breakfast, as she believes it’s important for her mood and overall well-being. She usually spends some money to buy herself high-protein yogurt, granola, fruits, nuts, and orange juice.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, doesn’t care as much about breakfast as she does. So, she usually just cooks him other food using whatever was cheap at the grocery store, and he is always content with that.

Recently, though, one of her friends– who is 18-years-old and studies about an hour away from her home– came to visit for the weekend. And at first, everything had been going great.

On Saturday morning, though, she woke up early and had her usual breakfast. Then, her friend woke up a bit later and complimented what she had been eating– saying it looked great.

She just responded with a simple “thanks” and waited for her boyfriend to wake up. Once he did, she wound up offering to cook her friend and her boyfriend a bunch of different breakfast options.

The options included an omelet, oatmeal, homemade bread with butter or dulce de leche, and pancakes with dulce de leche.

She also offered three different beverages– coffee, tea, or milk.

“I thought that was an extremely vast amount of options, more than I normally have at home,” she explained.

