She Never Knew Her Husband Had A Son Until After They Got Married, And Now That Her Stepson Is Moving In With Them, She Wants Her Two Daughters To Share The Basement, But Her Stepson Wants The Space

After dating for three whole years and getting married to her fiancé, this woman still had no idea that her new husband actually had a son named Josh with his ex-girlfriend.

In fact, she only found out about her stepson after their daughter turned 2-years-old. Apparently, her husband never mentioned his son once during their three years of dating, and she still had no clue after she got pregnant.

“It was the ex-girlfriend who came over to our house with Josh– who was 5 back then,” she revealed.

After coming to that jarring realization, she was obviously livid at her husband. But, she claimed that after she asked every question under the sun– and went through a lot of counseling– she and her husband were able to figure the situation out.

At the same time, she was able to go from furious to just annoyed about her husband’s lies.

Then, once the truth was finally out, Josh started occasionally staying over at her house– and has done so for the past 11 years that she has known about his existence.

Whenever Josh slept over, he normally used a pullout couch– because she and her husband lived in a two-bedroom apartment and wound up having another daughter. So, her two daughters– Anna, who is 13, and Jane, who is 10-years-old– shared one bedroom.

“And I tried my best when it came to Josh, but he never saw me as his mom– which was fair to me,” she recalled.

Then, by the time Josh turned 16, a lot of drama started to unfold in court. She is not sure exactly what happened, but she does know that her stepson’s biological mother was ultimately deemed unfit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.