She Reprimanded Her Daughter’s Friend For Throwing Out A Burnt Piece Of Toast At A Sleepover, And The Little Girl’s Mom Claimed That Was Completely Unacceptable

This woman has an 8-year-old daughter who recently invited her friend, Jane, over to her house for a sleepover.

She was more than happy to host the other little girl, too, and reportedly prepared some activities for her daughter and Jane to do that evening. So, everything that night apparently went great.

But then, the following morning, her daughter and Jane woke up and insisted that they cook breakfast.

So, she said that was fine and allowed the girls to make some toast. At the same time, she focused on cooking some eggs and blending up smoothies.

It appears that her daughter and Jane must have messed with the toaster settings, though, because after they put in a slice of bread, it came out a bit burnt.

At that point, she watched as Jane commented, “Ew, what happened?” Then, before she could react, her daughter’s friend picked up the burnt toast and threw it in the trash.

“I was appalled and shocked,” she recalled.

“It’s not as much about the loss of the slice of toast as the nonchalance with which it was just tossed away that was surprising.”

Apparently, she did not grow up with a lot during her own childhood. And she had never seen anyone just toss food in the trash or do that herself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.