She’s Sharing 3 Things She Wishes She Knew About Gardening Before Getting Started, Because This Knowledge Would Have Saved Her Time And Money

So you want to start a garden. How hard can it really be? You just stick a few seeds in the ground and wait for them to sprout, right?

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. There are several rules you’ll want to learn about before digging in if you desire to cultivate a prosperous garden.

TikToker Sabrina (@sabrina.sustainable.life) is here to share three tips she wishes she had known about before getting into gardening.

These are some of the most common blunders that virtually every gardener has made at some point in their gardening journey.

Overhead Watering

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when it comes to gardening is overhead watering. Overhead watering involves watering plants from a flat spray nozzle, letting the water spray down onto the plants. But how can it be wrong if it’s essentially like rainfall?

Although it’s a common method used by a lot of amateur gardeners, watering from overhead can contribute to bacterial and fungal diseases.

However, if you have one sick plant, the droplets from overhead watering can land on it, then roll onto a healthy plant, spreading disease that will consume your entire garden.

To avoid spreading sickness, avoid getting the foliage wet. When leaves stay damp overnight, they are more susceptible to disease.

