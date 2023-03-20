This Mom Has A Unique Easter Idea For Kids That Doesn’t Involve A Hunt For Candy-Filled Easter Eggs, But Still Makes The Holiday Fun

Sweets are a significant part of every major holiday. Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter are all a time for indulgence. But don’t you think the sugar can get just a little bit out of control on special occasions?

Valentine’s Day wasn’t even that long ago, and your kid still hasn’t finished off their stash of candy from school.

And now we’re about to enter a holiday filled with more sweet treats. When does it ever end?

While candy is an Easter staple, it doesn’t have to be at the center of all the holiday activities. You can still participate in the fun, even without chocolate bunnies and marshmallows.

So if you’re trying to scale back on the amount of candy your kids are eating, here’s an alternative to candy-filled Easter eggs.

TikToker @simplelifeofsunshine is a mom of five, and she’s sharing an exciting twist on the classic Easter egg hunt.

Instead of putting candy inside the eggs, she’s replacing them with “bunny money.” Your kids can cash in the money for various prizes and toys.

Print out paper bills with rabbits on them and stuff the fake money into the eggs. Then, hide the eggs around the house and yard as usual.

Once the children have collected all the eggs, they can spend their bunny currency at the Bunny Mart.

