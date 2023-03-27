This Spring, Use Manifestation To Fuel Your Career Goals And Success

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Monday, March 20, marked the first day of spring– and those of us who suffer from seasonal depression are singing hallelujah.

The sun now doesn’t set immediately after we get off work, and soon, we will be able to pack away our winter coats in exchange for some shorts and t-shirts. It’s about time, right?

Now, this time of year is known for throwing out the old and ringing in the new. People tend to focus on spring cleaning, planning their travels, and ushering in a new wardrobe.

But springtime is also the perfect period to brush up on your career goals– and actually commit to making them happen this time around.

Like many people, you might have fallen into a career rut– clocking in at 9:00 a.m., clocking out at 5:00 p.m., and just getting the bare minimum done.

While this might work for some individuals, though, it can be utterly unfulfilling for others. So, if you are ready to break the mold, step out of your monotonous routine, and set your sights on some new career goals, now is a great time to get started.

And what better launching pad is there than manifesting your career success?

Manifestation is a positive thinking and visualization technique used to attract what you want in life. Some people use it for mental health goals, fitness aspirations, or relationship desires.

