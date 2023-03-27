His Girlfriend Is Mad Because She Feels He Didn’t Pay Her Enough Attention While He Was Taking Care Of His Sick Mom

When a parent suddenly falls ill, it’s one of the scariest life disruptions a person can deal with. When something like that happens, it’s important to surround yourself with supportive loved ones.

One man is shocked after his girlfriend got mad at him for not calling her enough while taking care of his mother, who had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

He’s 32 and has been with his girlfriend for over two years. He recently went on a trip to see and spend time with her, but when he returned, something horrible awaited him.

Shortly after his trip, his 64-year-old mom was diagnosed with cancer.

“Last week, things took a turn, and my mom ended up in the hospital,” he said. “I was exhausted physically and emotionally, trying to support her and balance work at the same time.”

He called his girlfriend the night his mom was admitted, and she was initially supportive.

But then, as the week progressed, her attitude started changing.

Over the weekend, he and his siblings moved their mom into a spare bedroom at his sister’s house. It was a hectic and exhausting process. However, he still wanted to stay in touch with his girlfriend, so he called her Saturday morning. She became upset and told him she’d rather talk in the evening.

But by Saturday evening, he was moving things around and getting things set up for his mom, so he told his girlfriend they’d talk on Sunday.

