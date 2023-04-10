After Giving Birth, She Broke Down The Hospital Bill For Her Husband, And They Were Charged $4,000 For Him To Have Skin-To-Skin Contact With Their Baby

How much does it really cost to have a baby? If you’ve never had a hospital birth before, you might be shocked by the numbers.

After being slapped with the bill, new parents often can’t believe their eyes when they discover what the price tag is for their new little bundle of joy.

Unfortunately, the cost of giving birth at a hospital in the United States does not come cheap. The price you pay depends on several factors, including the type of birth you have, what state you’re in, what hospital you’re at, and your health insurance coverage.

Recently, TikTok creators Josh and Jenny (@jandjfamily1) welcomed a baby into the world, and they are sharing the outrageous charges listed on their hospital bill.

In the video, Jenny breaks everything down on the bill while Josh listens and holds their baby. He can be seen growing increasingly agitated as Jenny continued reeling off the expenses.

She starts off by saying that the epidural was $17,253. Immediately, her husband stopped rocking the baby in disbelief.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it. The hospital room they stayed in for 24 hours was $3,675.60, and their food cost $176.70.

And the cherry on top of the sundae was that Josh and Jenny were charged $4,000 for Josh to have skin-to-skin contact with their child. Skin-to-skin contact was free for the mother.

At that last piece of information, Josh gave his wife a look of complete surprise. In a fit of passion, he vented his exasperation.

