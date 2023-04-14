After Her Younger Sister Ruined Her College Acceptance Announcement, She Screamed That Her Sister Was Going To Die Alone And Unhappy Unless Her Attitude Changes

This 17-year-old girl honestly just does not like her sister, who is 15. Yes, she does love her sibling.

“I’d give her a kidney in a heartbeat if she needed it,” she said.

But, as a person, she just doesn’t like her sister. In fact, if they weren’t related, she doesn’t think they would ever be friends.

Now, while growing up, she and her sister were very close, and they got along quite well. As they grew older, though, the pair drifted apart.

Eventually, she was not that nice to her sister anymore, and her sister reciprocated. It all really began when her sister tried to hang out with her and her friends.

And while she realizes in hindsight that her sister was just trying to get closer to her, she found it really annoying at the time.

More recently, she claimed that she has been working on being nicer toward her sister. She wants to improve their relationship before she goes abroad for college in July.

But according to her, her sister’s behavior makes her efforts extremely challenging. First of all, she claimed her sister is seriously mean and disrespectful to their mother. And in general, her sister is reportedly really catty.

She recalled how, on numerous occasions, she had caught her sister badmouthing someone to her friends right after hanging out with them.

