After Sharing That He Just Won A Lot Of Money On Social Media, People Started Begging Him To Share, But When He Said No, They Accused Him Of Being Greedy

This man recently came into a lot of money that he won through playing the lottery. After winning, he decided to share on social media that he had just come into some serious moolah.

As soon as he posted the good news, he got flooded with messages from people begging him to share some of what he had won.

The majority of the people who are expecting him to share his money are people he has not seen nor spoken to in decades.

Some of these people have some kind of terrible story they have told him in an effort to get him to fork over some cash.

“I live paycheck to paycheck as it is, so this money is a godsend, but now I’m being guilt-tripped into paying people because “it’s money I won, not earned,” he explained.

“I have not given any money away as I’m following the instructions of a financial advisor we hired, but I have had people I considered dear friends now mad at me, claiming I have the means to get them out of a hard spot and am choosing not to help them out of “greed.”

Looking back, he definitely regrets sharing the news of his good fortune on social media, and he wishes he didn’t tell a single soul.

At the time, his adrenaline was going, and he realized the money would really change his life for the better, so he didn’t really think things through when he made his post.

“…Logic kind of takes a back seat, and you want to share your excitement,” he said. “Doesn’t make it smart, but that’s how it happened.”

