Boiling Wooden Spoons Has Been Going Viral On TikTok As A Way To Get Them Clean

Often, I find myself on cleaning TikTok. I don’t know how–maybe TikTok somehow senses that my room is a mess and is sending me a message, telling me to clear away the clutter.

Whatever the case is, I am constantly being exposed to new methods of cleaning–everything from scrubbing toilets and mopping to various laundry hacks.

Personally, I don’t see a lot of kitchen tips, though, so when I came across this trick for cleaning an everyday kitchen tool, I was amazed.

A current trend circulating on the popular social media app is claiming that you should start boiling your wooden spoons to get the gunk out of them after years of build-up.

And TikToker Lula Jenkins (@lulaboojenkins) is showing you how to do it properly.

First, she grabbed a collection of her oldest wooden spoons, which looked like they had seen better days.

Then, she boiled a glass pot of water on the stove and stuck the spoons in it for a few minutes. After removing the utensils, you can see the water in the pot had turned a dirty brownish color.

Boiling wooden spoons seems to be a useful way to deep clean them.

Wood is a porous material, so over time, it absorbs all the grease, liquid, bacteria, and food particles you have been cooking with.

