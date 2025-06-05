5 Trendy DIY Home Projects To Try Out This Summer

FollowTheFlow - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Summer Isn’t Just For Beach Days And Barbecues

Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

It’s also the perfect time to roll up your sleeves and grab your paintbrush and power tools. Your home has probably been silently begging for a glow-up since spring. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned DIYer, you can get your home ready for summer DIY style.

Here Are 5 Trendy DIY Projects To Try Out This Summer

FollowTheFlow – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

From backyard makeovers to indoor upgrades, your space will feel refreshed after these projects. Here are five trendy DIY home projects to try out this summer.

1. Build A Shed

Joanne Dale – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Increase the value of your home by building a shed in your backyard. It will also provide a place for you to store all your lawn equipment. Make sure to check the building codes and ordinances in your location before starting on this project to see if a shed in your backyard is allowed.

Once you’ve figured that out, choose a spot in your yard that can be accessed easily and prepare a solid foundation for the shed. You can buy shed kits at home improvement stores to simplify the building process.

2. Add Lights In Your Yard

FotoHelin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Your outdoor space can be used at all hours if you add lights. You can install garden lights along a pathway or pop some solar lights into the ground.

The sun will charge them during the day, and the lights will come on in the evening. In addition, you can hang string lights in a tree, on your deck, or on a pergola. This will make long summer evenings even more fun!

3. Refinish Your Deck

Radoslav Cajkovic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Spruce up your deck with fresh paint or stain. It will make your deck look newer and cleaner since the number of cracks and splinters will be reduced.

The surface will also be better for walking on with bare feet. Once your deck is nicely painted, it will be ready for hosting a summer event.

Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Summertime means giving your yard more attention because you’ll probably be spending a lot more time outside in the warm weather. Elevate your outdoor space by planting a garden or a variety of beautiful, low-maintenance perennials, such as hydrangeas.

Add plants or flowers in the area around your front door to liven up your home. Get rid of any dead plants, trees, or shrubs, and trim back any overgrown foliage. If you want, arrange some patio furniture out there, too.

5. Declutter Your Home

Arcurs Corp/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Decluttering your home can make a huge difference in your living space. Air out and organize your garage, basement, and outdoor shed.

It doesn’t cost anything to declutter, and you could even make some money after selling items you no longer use. What’s more, those earnings can be put toward other home improvement projects!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan