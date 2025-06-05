5 Things That Can Make Your Home Worth Less Money

Spiroview Inc. - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

You’ve Painted The Walls And Planted Some Flowers For Curb Appeal, So You Think Your House Looks Great

bmak – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

But what if, behind all that charm and the fresh coat of paint, there are a few things quietly lowering the value of your home?

Whether it’s overly personal design choices or just neglect in areas you thought didn’t matter much, some stuff can sabotage your home’s value over time.

Here Are 5 Things That Can Make Your Home Worth Less Money

Ursula Page – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Here are five things that can make your home worth less money. Fixing these exterior features up could secure you a higher selling price.

Neglected Landscaping

Hanna Bernaz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Having an overgrown lawn with dead leaves scattered everywhere can really hurt first impressions. Landscaping is one of the best and most affordable ways to improve the look of a home.

Start by mowing the lawn and clearing the pathways. Then, you can trim the hedges, plant seasonal flowers, and add fresh mulch. Cutting back trees and hedges may help more natural light enter your home, which is always a major selling point.

Damaged And Dirty Rooftops

StevertS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

No one wants to live in a home with a leaky roof, so it’s a good idea to clean out the gutters and repair any siding or roof issues.

Damaged roofing and drooping gutters are some of the biggest reasons that buyers pass up on a home. Even if there isn’t any actual damage, the griminess of dirty rooftops and gutters can be unappealing.

Worn-Out Windows

Spiroview Inc. – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Damaged screens, frames, and window panes are neither attractive nor functional. They are always a concern for prospective homebuyers.

Clean your windows regularly from both the inside and out, and replace any worn-out parts before putting your house on the market. For wooden window frames, it is recommended to repaint them once every five years with a high quality wood paint that is resistant to the sun.

Faded Paint

Michael O’Neill – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Another red flag is weathered, faded, or chipped paint on a home’s exterior. Fortunately, this is an easy fix. The best colors to use for increasing a home’s value are whites, soft blues and greens, and warm browns. Paint the trim, shutters, and front door to make your home look more bright and welcoming.

Painted Bricks

UlrikaArt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The look of classic brick is timeless. It’s just one of those older exterior features that never go out of style. But if your home’s brickwork has been painted, this could be a drawback, especially if the paint is faded and hasn’t been treated properly. In general, it’s better to maintain natural brickwork.

However, if what you have to work with is painted brick, just give it a fresh coat of masonry or elastomeric paint. You could even remove the old layer of paint with a low-acid masonry paint stripper and a pressure washer to expose the natural brick underneath.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan