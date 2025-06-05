5 Simple Things You Can Do To Turn Your Backyard Into A Retreat

Jun 23, 2025
a cozy rooftop patio with wooden pallet furniture and hanging swing chair at sunny summer day
Olesia Bilkei - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

You Don’t Always Need To Go To A Five-Star Resort To Feel Relaxed And Recharged

Portrait of gorgeous lady in stylish swimsuit posing in rainforest, enjoying summer, spending time in nature. Natural beauty concept. Blonde girl gentle smiling at camera.
liliyabatyrova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, the best getaway is just a few steps out your back door. You can transform your backyard into a place of meditative bliss with some simple tweaks. Just imagine cozy corners, twinkly lights, and maybe even a hammock strung between two trees.

Here Are 5 Simple Things You Can Do To Turn Your Backyard Into A Retreat

Casual portrait of a pretty woman peaceful and comfortable sitting outside on a bright sunny day
elnariz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Your backyard will be your new favorite escape. Can’t you already feel yourself sinking into vacation-relaxation mode? Here are five things you can do to turn it into a retreat you’ll never want to leave.

1. Add Large Tropical Plants

Abstract tropical green leaves pattern, lush foliage houseplant Dumb cane or Dieffenbachia the tropic plant.
Chansom Pantip – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The tropics usually come to mind when thinking of resorts, such as palm trees swaying in the warm, balmy breeze, so you may want to bring those vacation vibes to your backyard.

Incorporate some tropical-looking plants into your landscape design. A mix of ornamental grasses, brightly colored flowers, and plants with broad leaves will create the look of the exotic jungle you’ve been dying to visit.

2. Set Up A Drinks Cart

Summer refreshing lemonade drink or alcoholic cocktail with ice, rosemary and lemon slices on the table in the garden. Fresh healthy cold lemon beverage. Water with lemon.
Caterina Trimarchi – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Before you decide to lounge around all day, set up a drinks cart outside first. That way, it will be right there when you get thirsty.

Nothing will ruin the mood more than having to go inside to make yourself a drink. Stock a bar cart with the essentials for your favorite beverages. If you have a pool, use plastic cups instead of glass for safety reasons.

3. Invest In An Outdoor Shower

Exterior design of outdoor shower in garden of luxury pool villa, house, home feature rain shower head and garden landscape
korakoch – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Even if you live somewhere that doesn’t have mild weather all year long, investing in an outdoor shower can still be worth it when trying to cultivate an environment for rest and rejuvenation.

It mixes up your summer bathing routine and encourages wellness. Embrace natural textures like wood screening and stone pathways to promote tranquility.

4. Install A Water Feature

Colorful decorative fish float in an artificial pond, view from
Vitalii – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The sound of a flowing water feature will definitely help channel the relaxing atmosphere you’re looking for. In urban and suburban areas, it can also help drown out the noise from traffic.

In addition, it can help your plants thrive by bringing a little more humidity to your yard. If masking outdoor noise is a priority, opt for a fountain with a waterfall or splash as part of its design.

5. Incorporate Soft Lighting

A woman drinks a glass of wine in front of a fire pit on the luxury patio of a hillside home overlooking city lights.
Kirk Fisher – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

To enjoy your backyard in the evenings, add soft outdoor lighting to make the space look cozy and dreamy. Incorporate path lights and a fire pit to set the mood.

Depending on your style, lanterns would make a nice touch as well. Along with lighting, sprinkle in some accents like an outdoor rug and throw pillows to make the place feel more luxurious.

What Do You Do To Make Your Backyard Feel More Like A Vacation?

a cozy rooftop patio with wooden pallet furniture and hanging swing chair at sunny summer day
Olesia Bilkei – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

These days, we could all use a little more relaxation, and your backyard is the perfect place for it, no matter the size!

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

