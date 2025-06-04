4 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Five-Star Hotel

md - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There’s Something About Staying In A Hotel That Feels Special

fotoinfot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Upon arriving at your room, the sight of it makes you want to run and catapult yourself onto the bed. And somehow, you always get the best night’s sleep there.

Whether it’s the crisp, white sheets or the clutter-free decor, all hotel rooms seem to carry an air of luxury. Therefore, it’s not surprising that so many people want to capture that same sensation in their own homes.

Here Are 4 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Feel As Luxurious As A Five-Star Hotel

Andrii Lysenko – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve been wondering how to make your bedroom feel like a five-star hotel, here’s how you can recreate those serene vibes.

1. Choose The Right Lighting

md – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

To give your bedroom at home that luxurious feel, you always want to utilize natural lighting. Sheer curtains let the light in throughout the day, illuminating your space. Combine them with a layer of blackout curtains to keep the room dark for when you’re sleeping in.

In hotel rooms, there are often several different sources of light–wall sconces, table lamps, and overhead lighting. When each of these is turned on, it creates a different mood. Cooler bright lights should be reserved for the desk area because they embody the feel of an office environment.

Bulbs with warmer color temperatures are ideal for the sleeping area, so the transition from the fading natural light to the interior lighting isn’t too harsh.

2. Incorporate A Neutral Color Palette

PSKphotomaster – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

A bedroom is a space you can retreat to and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, so you should feel relaxed and at ease in there.

Neutral tones help create a sense of peace and calm. Walls of a light taupe shade, beige, creamy white, or even pale blue keep the space simple and tranquil.

When combined with natural elements, such as wood accents, the room will be soft and inviting rather than stark and sterile, as rooms with a neutral base can sometimes feel.

3. Go All-Out With Bedding And Bath Products

290712 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The best part of a bedroom is the big, comfy bed. The bed is what will make or break the feeling of luxury in your room. So, it’s definitely worth it to splurge on linens and give your bed a makeover!

Start with a new set of freshly laundered sheets that is in line with the neutral color palette. High-quality cotton sheets will offer lots of comfort and are the mark of true luxury. To further transform your sleeping environment, mist your sheets with a refreshing linen spray containing drops of rose or lavender essential oils.

For the bathroom, go with towels that are made with 100 percent cotton. They are more absorbent and will stay plush and fluffy for a long time. Buy a nice scented candle with citrus or floral aromas that you can light when taking a soak in the tub.

4. Add Personal Touches

Susie Hedberg – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Pull everything together with some personal touches to make your space more cozy. Artwork is always a key feature in hotel rooms, so of course, it’s a must-have for your own bedroom.

A unique, abstract piece provides a pop of color. Leaving out a collection of magazines can exhibit your personal tastes as well.

Little luxuries will also take your space to the next level. A bouquet of fresh flowers instantly makes a bedroom feel fancy, as does an empty glass with a water carafe on the bedside table. Follow these tips, and you’ll be living in the lap of luxury in no time!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan