FYI: Trauma Does Not Excuse Hurting Those Around You 

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Did you know that 70% of all adults living in the United States have experienced a traumatic event at least once in their lives? This percentage equates to 223.4 million people, according to The National Council.

Traumatic events can include anything from suffering domestic violence, experiencing a significant injury or health issue, and getting a divorce to losing a loved one, being a victim of assault, and more.

And these harrowing situations can push people to react in countless different ways. Some isolate themselves and put up a wall; others use recklessness or risky behavior to cope.

While these coping mechanisms are completely valid, too, one thing is undeniable– it is your responsibility to take accountability for your trauma-related actions.

So, while traumatic experiences can seriously affect our mental health and behavior, it is up to us to make sure our relationships and overall lives are not impacted, too.

This might feel like I am telling you to take the blame for whatever happened to you. Quite frankly, though, that could not be further from the truth.

During traumatic events, we typically lose control and power in horrible situations. But, by taking control of your own life in spite of your trauma, you are reclaiming your own power– and ensuring that your loved ones and other aspects of your life are not negatively impacted by the trauma, too.

That’s why trauma also is not an excuse for any bad behavior you exhibit in the aftermath. Yes, people who have suffered a traumatic event are more likely to develop anxiety, aggression, irritability, and struggle with self-esteem and trusting others.

