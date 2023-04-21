Her Boyfriend Lives In A 637 Square Foot Apartment With His Little Brother, And He Expects Her To Want To Move In With Them

This 23-year-old girl has a 22-year-old boyfriend whom she has been dating for the last 5 years now.

Not that long ago, her boyfriend moved into his very own apartment. Just a few short weeks into her boyfriend living all on his own, his 18-year-old brother moved in with him too.

His little brother got kicked out of their family home by their dad, and as for their mom, she never was a part of their lives.

“He has been living with my boyfriend since,” she explained. “The issue is my boyfriend had promised me that whenever he gets our place that I would move in, and he kept telling me I was and that the living situations were not permanent.”

Well, it’s been a month since her boyfriend’s little brother moved into his apartment with him, and her boyfriend’s little brother is clearly not going anywhere.

She also lent her boyfriend $1,000 for rent recently because he was going through some financial hardships.

On top of that, she spent $400 on a brand-new couch for her boyfriend, and she even purchased a few more things he needed in his apartment.

Her boyfriend’s apartment is small, 637 square feet to be exact, and that’s one of the main reasons why she’s not living.

Although her boyfriend has a 1 bedroom place, his brother is literally living in the living room, and adding herself to the mix comes down to too many people in such a little space.

