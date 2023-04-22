Her Neighbor Offered To Pay Her $100 A Day To Get His Mail For Him While He Was Out Of Town, And Things Got Even Weirder From There

Unfortunately, you can’t choose your neighbors. If you’re lucky enough, the people you share a neighborhood with are delightful and friendly. But usually, there’s always at least one individual living next door that is actually horribly creepy.

TikToker Marissa (@flaneurflaneuring) is sharing a story about her neighbor that starts out innocently enough but takes a pretty weird turn.

So her neighbor was going out of town for a week, and he asked Marissa to pick up his mail while he was away. Marissa agreed, and her neighbor said he would give her $100 a day for her help.

Marissa tried to decline the money since she just lived right next door, but he insisted and wouldn’t take no for an answer. He claimed that she would be doing him a huge favor and really wanted to pay her back for it.

All she needed to do was check his mailbox once a day and bring it to his apartment to place in his designated “mail basket,” so of course, he would give her a key to his place.

Marissa told him she didn’t mind keeping the mail at her apartment until he returned. However, he repeated that she must take a key.

He also was not expecting a big delivery of any sort, so Marissa found it odd that he kept pushing her to accept the key.

Finally, she relented, and he asked her to come over the night before he left so he could show her where the mail basket was located.

When she arrived at his apartment across the hall, he gave her a tour of the place and told her to make herself at home while he was away. She could even invite friends over if she wanted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.