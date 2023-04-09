Here Are 6 Tell-Tale Signs That You’re Stuck In A Toxic Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

More often than not, relationships don’t just start off as insanely toxic. Instead, they may kick off quite wholesomely before more and more toxic tendencies slowly invade.

That’s why it can be really difficult to know when you are personally stuck in a toxic relationship. You might just constantly think back to the time before things went sideways and use your foundational love for each other as justification for your troubled relationship in the present.

Unfortunately, though, love alone is not enough to save a pairing. And the sooner you realize that the sooner you can save yourself a ton of headaches and heartbreak.

So, here are six tell-tale signs that you may be in a toxic relationship (and need to escape ASAP).

There’s No Trust When You’re Apart

“My 57-year-old colleague constantly has to send videos and pictures of him working to his wife.”

–LB89LB19

“I found out the other week that my buddy has to send his girlfriend detailed notes with timestamps of legitimately everything he does while hanging out with the guys.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.