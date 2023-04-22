The tomato was made for us to consume. Its round succulent shape fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and its red, pulpy flesh is soft and delicately sweet.

You can just take a bite and let the juices run down your chin. Or slice it up and layer it on sandwiches and salads. They also make the best sauce for pasta.

But you know what? Tomatoes taste even better when they’re plucked fresh from the vine. And if they are of the heirloom variety.

Heirloom tomatoes are often considered to be superior to regular tomatoes because they aren’t genetically modified or bred for mass production.

They’re also different from regular tomatoes because they are open-pollinated, which means you can save their seeds and grow the same tomatoes next year. They haven’t undergone any cross-breeding.

Here’s how to properly plant heirloom tomatoes in your garden so you can enjoy them on a hot summer day.

Plant heirloom tomatoes in the spring in an area with sunlight and well-draining soil. Don’t place the seedlings in spots where you have already grown plants, such as peppers or eggplant. It makes the tomatoes more susceptible to disease.

Space the tomatoes two to three feet apart and set them deeply into the ground. The leaves toward the very bottom of the small plant should be touching the soil.

This will give the plants a strong base for when they grow taller. Heirloom tomato plants can reach up to a couple of feet in height.

